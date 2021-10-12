Rob Barber, Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams and Chris Noble

New chiefs of the police and fire services across Staffordshire have been confirmed.

Chris Noble will take up the Chief Constable role at Staffordshire Police while Rod Barber will become Chief Fire Officer at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Both appointments were confirmed by the Police, Fire and Crime Panel after being put forward as preferred candidates by Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams.

Commissioner Adams, said:

“I’m confident Chris has the knowledge, passion and experience needed to lead Staffordshire Police during these challenging times, and will work with me in delivering policing plans to meet the constantly evolving face of crime and other threats, and protect our communities from harm. “As Staffordshire’s new Chief Fire Officer, Rob brings a wealth of operational and strategic experience, across all areas of the service. “I’m looking forward to working together to deliver a fire and rescue plan that shapes Staffordshire Fire and Rescue for the future, providing efficient and effective services to keep the people of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent safe.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Mr Noble is currently Assistant Chief Constable at Humberside Police and has 25 years of service behind him, including a spell as commander of Belfast City Policing District.

He said:

“It is a privilege to be appointed as the Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police and to take on the significant responsibilities the position brings. “I am committed to serving with our staff, partners and communities and delivering a police service which everyone in Staffordshire can be proud of. “Having met many excellent and passionate officers and staff over the last few months, I know they value Staffordshire’s long history of being a local, creative and well-performing force. “It is my clear intention to ensure that we, the staff and officers of Staffordshire Police, continue with that tradition. ‘The last 18 months have been challenging for the public, the police and other agencies but I look forward to improving our local policing service by putting communities, partnerships, and most importantly victims of crime, at the heart of everything we do.” Chris Noble

Mr Barber is currently Staffordshire’s Deputy Chief Fire Officer and joined the service in 1997.

He said:

“I am fully invested in Staffordshire – I have always lived in the county and so do my family and friends. “It is vitally important to me that our city and county are at the forefront of delivering a top-class fire service and I will endeavour to deliver this.” Rob Barber

Acting Chief Constable Emma Barnett will continue to lead Staffordshire Police in the interim period until Mr Noble is able to assume the post in the coming months, while Mr Barber will take up his post following the retirement of current Chief Fire Officer Becci Bryant this month.