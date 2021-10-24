A signed John Lennon drawing created by the late musician during a 1969 visit to Scotland is coming up for auction in Lichfield.

The signed John Lennon drawing

Autographed ‘To Derek Peace + Love John Lennon 1969’, the framed picture is a sketch of the former Beatles member and Yoko Ono in the musician’s caricature style.

Derek was the uncle of owner Frank Massie, who inherited the work from his late father after it had been passed on to him.

The work will go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 1st November.

Mr Massie said:

“My Uncle Derek was given this autograph and sketch personally by John Lennon when he visited Durness with Yoko Ono, Julian Lennon and Yoko’s daughter Kyoko in 1969. “John used to go there nearly every summer when he was a child, together with visiting his relatives from Edinburgh, and he said it was one of his favourite places in the world. “My uncle lived and worked in Durness and met John while he was there. “My father Frank inherited the picture when my uncle died and it was then passed to me when my dad died. “It was originally in an old frame but I have had it re-framed. “I’m nearing the end of my life so I’ve decided to sell it and get the best possible price on behalf of my children.” Frank Massie

Lennon took childhood summer holidays in Durness and the song In My Life from 1965 album Rubber Soul is said to be based on a poem about the village penned while visiting the area as a teenager.

Ephemera specialist Robert French said:

“John Lennon was one of the most iconic figures of the 20th Century. “His work with The Beatles, peace activism, solo career and tragic untimely death in New York have been intricately documented and he remains a source of fascination and inspiration for millions of people worldwide. “Lennon’s love of Scotland started in his childhood and he wanted to share these formative memories with Yoko when they first became a couple. “This drawing links these great loves of Lennon’s life and demonstrates his affection to his personal friends and acquaintances. “We’ve guided this cautiously at £500 to £800 but there’s a strong possibility it could fetch between £2,000 and £4,000.” Robert French, Richard Winterton Auctioneers

For more details visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.