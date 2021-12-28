Dan Lomas

Lichfield City FC bounced back to winning ways in the league with a 4-2 home triumph over Walsall Wood.

Joe Haines had the first real chance of note in the game as he saw a long range effort saved by visiting keeper Lloyd Ransome.

A bright opening saw City skipper Kyle Patterson go close with a strike that went just over the top, while Scott Goodby also sent a half-volley into the side netting.

But it was Walsall Wood who drew first blood with a break that eventually saw Sam Unitt slot past James Beeson,

The visitors almost made it 2-0 with a shot that went narrowly over the top.

Lichfield were level four minutes before the break though as Dan Lomas netted.

Walsall Wood almost restored their lead in the dying moments of the half when the ball found the net only for the offside flag to come to City’s rescue.

Beeson was forced to make a smart save from a free kick after the restart, while Patterson again rifled over at the other end.

Lichfield saw a number of half chances fall their way before they eventually took the lead when sub Jack Edwards curled home a free kick with his first touch of the game.

Walsall Wood went in search of a leveller with Beeson forced to produce a fine save to keep his side in front.

But City got the breathing room they wanted when a foul on Edwards in the box saw Lomas fire home his second of the afternoon from the penalty spot to make it 3-1.

An entertaining game wasn’t over by any stretch of the imagination and the visitors reduced the deficit ten minutes from time when Adam McGurk headed past Beeson from a corner.

Walsall Wood’s hopes of a dramatic comeback were dashed a minute later though as Patterson was sent tumbling in the box and Lomas repeated his efforts from the resulting penalty to complete his hat-trick and seal all three points.