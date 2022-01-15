Lichfield’s MP says he has not experienced high levels of correspondence from residents calling for the Prime Minister to go.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Michael Fabricant made his comments as pressure continues to build on Boris Johnson in the wake of revelations about parties and gatherings at Downing Street during the pandemic.

Conservative MPs including Tobias Ellwood and Andrew Bridgen are among those who have publicly questioned the Prime Minister’s future.

But Mr Fabricant said he had not seen the levels of criticism being reported elsewhere.

“I have had 31 identical emails from different people calling for Boris to resign and about 20 more from constituents with the same call but in their own words. “This is far fewer than most campaigns – and that’s out of more than 76,000 voters.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant has previously said Boris retained his backing following efforts to deliver Brexit and his work on dealing with the Covid pandemic.

He said:

“I think that the hatred of Boris is not just that he delivered Brexit, but is driven by the very real fear that he could deliver the next General Election too.” Michael Fabricant MP

But Mr Fabricant’s support of the Prime Minister has caused disruption in the Conservatives locally, with Cllr Alistair Little quitting the Tories after more than 20 years.

The Hammerwich with Wall representative at Lichfield District Council – who will now sit as an independent member of the local authority – described the MP as “a fawning backbench embarrassment”.