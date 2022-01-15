Lichfield’s MP says he has not experienced high levels of correspondence from residents calling for the Prime Minister to go.
Michael Fabricant made his comments as pressure continues to build on Boris Johnson in the wake of revelations about parties and gatherings at Downing Street during the pandemic.
Conservative MPs including Tobias Ellwood and Andrew Bridgen are among those who have publicly questioned the Prime Minister’s future.
But Mr Fabricant said he had not seen the levels of criticism being reported elsewhere.
“I have had 31 identical emails from different people calling for Boris to resign and about 20 more from constituents with the same call but in their own words.
“This is far fewer than most campaigns – and that’s out of more than 76,000 voters.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant has previously said Boris retained his backing following efforts to deliver Brexit and his work on dealing with the Covid pandemic.
He said:
“I think that the hatred of Boris is not just that he delivered Brexit, but is driven by the very real fear that he could deliver the next General Election too.”Michael Fabricant MP
But Mr Fabricant’s support of the Prime Minister has caused disruption in the Conservatives locally, with Cllr Alistair Little quitting the Tories after more than 20 years.
The Hammerwich with Wall representative at Lichfield District Council – who will now sit as an independent member of the local authority – described the MP as “a fawning backbench embarrassment”.
Exactly how might you contact Fabbo anyway? Email, is that it? No office in town, no surgeries (unlike many assiduous MPs from all parties)…….only seems to surface for photo ops, elections and shopping at Waitrose when actually in the constituency.
Well of course residents might think it is a waste of time. He would have got more if he hadn’t closed his local constituency office that many other MP’s have for the benefit of their constituents and he had included the many negative comments directed at him on Lichfield.
Of course, popularity is less important than doing the right thing I would suggest.
Does he have a view on the way the Conservative leaders at the County Council gave gave public money to a Conservative Election Candidate he campaigned for last year? If it had been a candidate/councillor from another political party he’d be issuing news releases and tweets on a daily basis.)
I see that our MP has suggested that the BBC is attempting a coup against the PM by reporting on comments by Tory MPs.
If he wants to talk about coup attempts perhaps he should look at Johnson’s illegal proroguing of Parliament in 2019, later reversed by the Courts.
Perhaps, when it comes to Mr. Fabricant, the electors of Lichfield should take a leaf out of Oliver Cromwell’s statement to the Rump Parliament in 1653:
‘You have sat too long for any good you have been doing lately … in the name of God, go!’
“ But Mr Fabricant said he had not seen the levels of criticism being reported elsewhere.” …because we all know that he’s a sycophant and criticism will fall on deaf ears so there’s little point.
I get my shopping delivered from Waitrose. I’m happy to pay for the privilege of avoiding both COVID-19 and Michael Fabricant.
I understand that Mr Fabricant did receive many outraged emails and letters from his constituents over the Dominic Cummings affair. He responded to us with a boilerplate letter full of platitudes. As it’s obvious he doesn’t take his constituents’ concerns seriously I would imagine that people have stopped bothering.
It’s time to go Mr Fabricant, you are neither useful nor ornamental here.
I didn’t bother mailing him because he’s made it very clear what his views are so thought ‘what’s the point’.
But, after seeing Lichfield on Newsnight last night and seeing how he’s now saying people are stopping him in the streets here to support Boris Johnson (I dont believe that, everyone round my way is furious with him), I will be mailing him today.
I wasn’t able to see my aunt on her 80th birthday. She was poorly and it was her last birthday and she later died in ICU.
The only way I was able to go to her funeral was by driving to the crematorium and standing by the car door, couldn’t go in, couldn’t hug my cousins.
So I am disgusted by the No10 antics. My experience is nowhere near as bad as many others but it was still really upsetting.
It’s no wonder this country locked down late and opened up early, the govt let everyone catch covid because the govt itself was having a good old knees up every week so they think that’s the way to go.
Fabricant is making Lichfield a laughing stock, like we’re all in Royston Vasey. Well I’m livid and if Fabricant held surgeries I’d go along to make it crystal clear to him what my feelings are.
Johnson needs to go now.
Dear Mr Fabricant
As a constituent I say Johnson should resign.
Who is Mr Fabricant? Why do the people of Lichfield keep voting him in for goodness sake. He is rarely seen and can only be contacted by e mail. We need a change someone who gets involved and does the job!
I’ve emailed him, he hasn’t answered
