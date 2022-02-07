Councillors are set to debate plans to increase council tax bills for people in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council House

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will discuss the proposal for a 1.5% increase in the precept for the coming year tomorrow (8th February).

If approved, it would mean the local authority’s share of the council tax bill would go up £2.78 a year to £187.85 for an average Band D property.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the increase had been kept as low as possible.

“We wanted to ensure that the increase was no more than it needed to be in order to ensure we could continue to deliver services without any deterioration of them. “This below inflation increase will be supported by internal efficiencies we have been planning to introduce.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The council has previously outlined how the use of technology and other automated systems could help the local authority to retain services at current levels despite funding challenges.