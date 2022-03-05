Community groups are being invited to apply for help from a Shenstone garden centre to transform local green spaces.

Dobbies has opened applications for its Helping Your Community Grow scheme.

The initiative sees local organisations supported in efforts to work on projects such as transforming allotments, developing wildflower gardens or spaces to promote mental health.

Successful applicants will receive advice on how to get the best out of their spaces and which products to use to achieve the desired results.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said:

“We had a brilliant variety of applications last year in Shenstone and it was great to see local community spaces, school vegetable patches and memorial gardens benefit from our support. “This year we are particularly keen to hear from projects in Shenstone who have a sustainable focus to their work and our teams will share their knowledge of sustainable products and practices, to ensure a truly eco-friendly approach.” Graeme Jenkins, Dobbies

In addition to the regional winners of Dobbies’ Helping Your Community Grow initiative, one national winner will receive further support.

Applications are open until 25th March. For more information, visit the Dobbies website.