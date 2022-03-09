A Lichfield expert is featuring in a new campaign raising awareness of the harms children can be exposed to in modern society.

The ParentWise initiative will feature a short film starring young actors from across the Midlands.

It aims to help parents and carers spot signs that things may be wrong with young people and the steps they can take to address any issues.

The film also features experts, including Lichfield-based child psychologist Dr Louise Earley. She said:

Dr Louise Earley

“Supporting your child to navigate growing up and taking steps to greater independence can be a challenging time for many parents and carers. “While it’s normal to have concerns around sudden changes of behaviour, the ParentWise platform details a helpful guide on how to spot signs that could mean your child is facing an issue. “The hub also contains practical advice and links to relevant charities on how to start and manage conversations about delicate topics, so I urge all parents to have a look at the support available.” Dr Louise Earley

The film is designed to signpost parents and carers to www.gov.uk/parentwise, where they can find links to help and support, as well as advice on what to do when noting a change in a child’s behaviour.

Safeguarding Minister Rachel Maclean said: