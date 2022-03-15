Jack Langston with new signing Kyle Perry. Picture: Chasetown FC

Chasetown FC have bolstered their ranks with the return of striker Kyle Perry.

The forward was a key part of the side who took part in an infamous FA Cup run that was eventually ended by Cardiff City in a televised tie.

That saw him earn a move to Port Vale, where he made 31 appearances before joining the likes of Mansfield Town, Tamworth, Altrincham and Lincoln City.

He has since appeared for a number of non-league clubs, including Stourbridge, Alvechurch, Barwell and Hednesford Town

Chasetown manager Mark Swann told the club website:

“We are delighted to bring in someone of Kyle’s calibre at this stage of the season. “His experience and know-how will be a huge boost both on the pitch and in the dressing room.” Mark Swann

Perry was among the substitutes for Chasetown’s 1-0 win over Ilkeston at the weekend.