Lichfield’s MP has been criticised by a local councillor after he suggested laws preventing people from ‘cyber flashing’ should include an exemption for dating apps.
Michael Fabricant made his comments on social media over the new online safety bill which will see sending unsolicited nude pictures made illegal.
But the Conservative MP said the rules should not be applied in all circumstances.
“There clearly needs to be an exemption for dating apps.
“The legal principle volenti non fit injuria – to a willing person, it is not a wrong – certainly applies, or should.”Michael Fabricant
But his views drew criticism from Cllr Joanne Grange.
The independent member of Lichfield District Council replied:
“Really? Invoking volenti not fit injuria to justify unsolicited d**k pics on dating apps?
“It most certainly does not apply.”Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council
Mr Fabricant’s comments came in response to a post from broadcaster Tom Harwood who said that while people sending “pics of their bits without asking first is grim”, he couldn’t understand why it was being made illegal.
The GB News host added:
“I’d feel really uncomfortable being flashed in real life – I’d feel threatened.
“But I’ve been messaged probably thousands of unsolicited nudes over the years and haven’t felt threatened in that way because of it.”Tom Harwood
But Cllr Grange said she could not understand the broadcaster’s views either.
“Apparently unsolicited pictures are ‘grim’ rather than something that should be illegal because, seemingly, they are not threatening?
“Next time they’ll be saying cyber bullying is just a lark.”Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council
Yet another unnecessary, uncritical, ignorant and unsolicited opinion from Mr Fabricant. H appears to have a need to amplify whatever this particular broadcaster says, but this is bizarre. His legally ignorant comment – how can anyone be a ‘willing’ recipient of an unsolicited picture – is just the latest in a long history of injudicious social media activity. When challenged about his worst tweets, his stock response is that he ‘didn’t look properly’ or realise how offensive it was. Let’s see how he responds to this. My guess is he will lie low and hope it doesn’t become a major talking point. He has certainly put Lichfield on the map – he is now a national laughing stock.
