Lichfield’s MP has been criticised by a local councillor after he suggested laws preventing people from ‘cyber flashing’ should include an exemption for dating apps.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Michael Fabricant made his comments on social media over the new online safety bill which will see sending unsolicited nude pictures made illegal.

But the Conservative MP said the rules should not be applied in all circumstances.

“There clearly needs to be an exemption for dating apps. “The legal principle volenti non fit injuria – to a willing person, it is not a wrong – certainly applies, or should.” Michael Fabricant

Cllr Joanne Grange

But his views drew criticism from Cllr Joanne Grange.

The independent member of Lichfield District Council replied:

“Really? Invoking volenti not fit injuria to justify unsolicited d**k pics on dating apps? “It most certainly does not apply.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

Mr Fabricant’s comments came in response to a post from broadcaster Tom Harwood who said that while people sending “pics of their bits without asking first is grim”, he couldn’t understand why it was being made illegal.

The GB News host added:

“I’d feel really uncomfortable being flashed in real life – I’d feel threatened. “But I’ve been messaged probably thousands of unsolicited nudes over the years and haven’t felt threatened in that way because of it.” Tom Harwood

But Cllr Grange said she could not understand the broadcaster’s views either.