Plans for a new care facility on the site of a former medical centre in Burntwood will be discussed by councillors next week.

Dignus Healthcare has submitted an application to Lichfield District Council to demolish the old Burntwood Health Centre building at Hudson Drive to make way for a unit for people with learning disabilities and mental health conditions.

The application will be discussed at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s planning committee on 16th August.

A planning statement said:

“Dignus has identified the site as being suitable to provide accommodation for people living with a learning disability or a mental health condition, due to its suitable site size, and proximity to existing established facilities such as local shops, and demand locally for such a facility. “The development will create approximately 14 equivalent full-time posts.” Planning statement

But the application has drawn objections from some residents. One said:

“I note that the accommodation can house eight residents and staff. Yet there is only going to be ten allocated car parking spaces. “I can only assume that professionals and visitors will continue to park on the roads which was a long standing issue for myself as a resident with having cars park outside my house all day, blocking my driveway.” Local resident

The Hudson Drive surgery closed following the construction of the nearby Greenwood Health Centre.

A previous plan to build housing on the site was withdrawn last year.