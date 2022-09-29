A by-election will take place for a seat on Lichfield District Council.

The vacancy in the Chasetown ward came about following the resignation of Conservative Samuel Tapper, who has moved abroad.

The future holder of the seat he held at Burntwood Town Council will be decided by councillors after not enough voters called for a by-election, but the Lichfield District Council vacancy will be decided by a vote of residents.

No date has yet been confirmed for the poll.