The future of Beacon Park’s golf course will be decided as part of a wider review of leisure provision across the city, council chiefs have confirmed.
More than 1,500 people responded to a Lichfield District Council consultation after proposals which could see the facility axed were drawn up.
But while local authority chiefs said the feasibility of some ideas for the land were being drawn up back in April, little detail has since emerged about the future of the course, which also features foot and disc golf.
A spokesperson for the council told Lichfield Live the Beacon Park facility was now being included as part of a broader review.
A spokesman for Lichfield District Council said:
“The council is working on a plan to invest in existing and new leisure activities across the district.
“The golf course at Beacon Park is likely to be included in that plan, which will be concluded in the coming months.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
The future of the course was thrown into doubt after figures revealed that the facilities were only used around 8,000 times a year – equivalent to around 20 players a day.
Alternative options such as rewinding the land or creating community gardens and orchards were among those put forward if the current use for golf was axed.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, previously reassured residents that any reuse would not open the door for developers to eye up Beacon Park.
“We will absolutely not be letting anything get built on the land where the golf course is in Beacon Park.
“This is a positive opportunity to create community-led uses for what is a large portion of the park.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Create a leisure hub/centre here within walking distance of the city centre to feed footfall off one another, whilst complementing the existing tennis courts, bowling green, football pitches, park run paths, cafe, park offices, play area, events/playing field.
Incorporate the existing trees and wildlife into any new scheme and offset any loss by removing the exisitng cafe and offices/changing rooms into a new environmentally friendly landscaped building.
This would be a great legacy scheme for Lichfield as opposed to a leisure centre (swimming pool/ leisure centre light) out of the way.
Needs vision and determination as opposed to taking the sub optimal option.
RFW – What you said should be seriously considered. The golf course is bigger than the footprint of Friary Grange Leisure Centre. Road access could be from the Western Bypass and pedestrian and cycle access via Beacon Park. Put the car park near the bypass side and the building close to the play area and it can incorporate changing rooms and public toilets and whatever is in that building by the lake which can then be removed to open up that space.
Knowing this council, they’ll build houses on it….it’s all they seem to do.
I’m against losing any more green space when the countryside all around Lichfield is already being concreted over. This especially applies to Beacon Park. We should use Friarsgate, I see no reason why it isn’t big enough, especially given that a cinema no longer needs to be built on it. They’re going to demolish the car park and move the bus station so there’s absolutely loads of space over that area.
Beacon Park was given to THE PEOPLE OF LICHFIELD by Swinfen Broun a major benefactor and philanthropist to the city. He also gave a statue (Father Time) to the citizens which the council flogged off with some spurious intent that never materialised.
The council has a poor reputation for its building policy. Not that we shouldn’t take our share but not exceed it to the extent it has!
Lay off Cllr. Pullen. The park is for recreation not accommodation. It would be moral justice if the Swinfen estate was compensated for the lack of good faith regarding the Father Time statue. You will never be forgiven if the council steals the park.