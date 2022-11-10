The future of Beacon Park’s golf course will be decided as part of a wider review of leisure provision across the city, council chiefs have confirmed.

More than 1,500 people responded to a Lichfield District Council consultation after proposals which could see the facility axed were drawn up.

But while local authority chiefs said the feasibility of some ideas for the land were being drawn up back in April, little detail has since emerged about the future of the course, which also features foot and disc golf.

A spokesperson for the council told Lichfield Live the Beacon Park facility was now being included as part of a broader review.

A spokesman for Lichfield District Council said:

“The council is working on a plan to invest in existing and new leisure activities across the district. “The golf course at Beacon Park is likely to be included in that plan, which will be concluded in the coming months.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The future of the course was thrown into doubt after figures revealed that the facilities were only used around 8,000 times a year – equivalent to around 20 players a day.

Alternative options such as rewinding the land or creating community gardens and orchards were among those put forward if the current use for golf was axed.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, previously reassured residents that any reuse would not open the door for developers to eye up Beacon Park.