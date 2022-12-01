Protesters have gathered outside a council meeting to call for the resignation of a local MP.

Chris Pincher, who represents areas such as Shenstone, Stonnall and Fazeley as part of his Tamworth constituency, stepped down as Conservative deputy chief whip earlier this year when he admitted he “embarrassed” himself after drinking too much.

Campaigners gathered outside Tamworth Town Hall this week to make their feelings known ahead of a meeting of local councillors to discuss the MP’s recent absence from Parliament.

Derek Hoey, chair of the district patient association which represents the views of NHS patients in the area, was among those protesting.

“I had a meeting with Chris Pincher, about 18 months ago, about the need to enhance and develop local medical services in light of all the housebuilding that was going on – I’ve tried on five occasions [since then] to resurrect that meeting and get the help he said he would give us – but to no avail. “He has not been forthcoming and to my mind he’s got no interest in the health and wellbeing of the local population. That’s why we need a real MP to represent us. “On his current behaviour, you can’t imagine he’d go gently or willingly. I think all MPs need to take account of the public voice – and the public voice here is saying very strongly we don’t want Chris Pincher as our MP.” Derek Hoey

Clare Lewis organised the protest and said people have been trying to contact the MP but haven’t been getting a response – something she feels is unacceptable.

“Since what happened with Boris and the appalling behaviour of our MP, I’ve felt we deserve a lot better. “Many here have had issues, letters not replied or phonecalls – I rang [his office] and haven’t had any returned calls. “He’s not actually representing us at the minute. People aren’t getting responses. He’s kind of picking and choosing different things, but there’s a whole constituency of people that are asking for help and aren’t receiving the help.” Clare Lewis

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has been unable to contact Mr Pincher prior to publication, but in a Facebook post earlier this month he said:

“It’s been a really very difficult few months for me and my family. I’ve been lucky to receive some very good medical and mental health support which has helped, and I’m still taking medication. “I’ve been doing casework along with my office team to try to ensure constituents get the help they need or get their issues addressed, but I’ve been off social media.” Christopher Pincher

He said he would be now be providing updates on national and local issues, and that people can contact his office by email with queries.