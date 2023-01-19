A councillor says he is “shocked” by an MP’s criticism of Lichfield District Council’s failed bid for Levelling Up funding to pay for a new leisure centre.

The local authority learned today (19th January) that it had not been included in a list of successful applicants for the Government cash.

The council had hoped the funding would pay for a new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said “flaws in the application” meant the bid had prevented it from even reaching the minister’s desk for a final decision.

He added that face-to-face training was being offered for council officials to help them put together a successful bid and that he hoped that a bid to a third round of Levelling Up funding could be successful “if Lichfield acquires the expertise”.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said:

“This is condescending and insulting of our staff. In fact, I have never heard this sort of attack before from any MP. “It is astonishing that he criticises officers but not the political leadership that agreed it. “Clearly, and not for the first time, the MP was not doing his job and had taken his eye off the ball. “Did he not see the bid before it was sent or offered his colleagues advice? Did he not follow up with the minister? Surely, he has known for some time that the application did not get as far as the minister’s desk and so likely to have told the council leadership that? “In 1999, the then Labour-led Lichfield District Council won a bid for funding of a new leisure centre in Burntwood. I and my Burntwood colleagues want the same for Lichfield city’s residents.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Despite missing out on the funding, council chiefs say they will now push forward a plan to spend £10million from the local authority’s own coffers on the new facility.