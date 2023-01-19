Lichfield’s MP says he is “very disappointed” the city was rejected in a bid for Levelling Up money to pay for a new leisure centre.
It is the second time a bid by Lichfield District Council has failed to be accepted by the Government funding scheme.
The local authority had hoped to secure the money to build a long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at Stychbrook Park.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said “flaws” in the bid meant it had been ruled out early in the process.
“I am very disappointed that Lichfield was unsuccessful in obtaining levelling up funding for the replacement leisure centre and swimming pool.
“I am told that flaws in the application meant it did not even reach the minister’s desk for consideration – it was ruled out as not meeting the required criteria by the civil service. Consequently, ministers did not even get to consider the bid.
“As with the levelling up first round, ministers have offered to provide face to face training to council officers in how to make a successful bid and I hope this will be taken up this time.
“Meanwhile, I understand the council are now considering other forms of funding.”Michael Fabricant
Other locations around the country were successful in obtaining funding for leisure centres.
Mr Fabricant said:
“In making comparisons with other areas who succeeded in their bids, often they have only one council leisure centre while Lichfield covers a relatively small population and already has a leisure centre in Burntwood.
“That is not to say we do not need to replace the Friary, but a more convincing argument needed to be given in the bid.
“A third levelling up round will soon be announced and I hope, if Lichfield acquires the expertise, it will be third time lucky for this or another project.”Michael Fabricant
Worst council ever. Worst MP ever.
Let’s just consider that last comment for a second. Leek was awarded cash for a new leisure centre. Leek is in the Staffordshire Moorlands constituency which includes the main centres of Leek and Biddulph. Biddulph already has a leisure centre. The populations in both Biddulph and Leek are both lower than Lichfield city.
Maybe the more convincing argument we need is that Lichfield isn’t a safe Tory seat?
Well this is just more evidence of how useless and incompetent our Tory Council is, along with our MP of course. A clean sweep is needed urgently.
Incredible. Tory MP blames Tory Council for the failure to secure LUF funding. I know that LDC members and officers worked very hard on this bid, right up until recently, but he chooses to apportion blame away from this discredited Government and onto the District Council. The fact that he thinks this was just about the proposed leisure centre and not the aspects of the bid which sought funding to benefit Burntwood and the wider District says it all. Had he even read it? Shocking, but then again, not shocking at all.
Mr Fabricant has been an MP for 30 years and you’d think by now he’d know how government works.
Is the relationship between Mr Fabricant and the Council so strained that they couldn’t work together to ensure that there were no “flaws” in the application?
HE didn’t do his job. He is supposed to help his local council, he is supposed to keep an eye on things, he is supposed to lobby ministers, it’s he that needs the training!
These Tweets came after his latest Tweet on the West Midlands Mayor. That’s where most of his energy goes – in praising the West Midland’s Mayor in Westminter and on Twitter – instead of keeping an eye on his constituency.
Once you have worked for a good MP as I , and others I know have, you know when when youv’e see a dud.
So our DC cannot even complete a form correctly. What exactly are they capable of?
FriarsgateThe Birmingham Road Site is still a wasteland, property developers do as they wish and the centre shops remain empty. Will the former Debenhams Cinema plan ever see the light of day? I’m not hopeful. Perhaps Doug Pullen would like to comment?
A Tory MP turning on a Tory council? Things must be getting bad,.
So suprise, suprise, Lichfield failed to achieve anything from the Government’s begging bowl approach to public utility funding. I wonder how much was spent on this second failed bid? Perhaps if our MP’s clown-like grandstanding approach to his role as our parliamentary representative was replaced by a more serious one that was rewarded with Government office we might have done better. After all, the PM managed to secure a nice slice of pie for his relatively wealthy constituency.
You’re supposed to serve your electorate by cutting through red tape and pushing issues like this.
Clearly you didn’t review the application properly and follow up with the civil service.
Or you just didn’t deem it worth the effort. Surely you could have assisted with coming up with ‘a more convincing argument’.
Either way, I never thought our area would get levelling up monies, it’s too Tory for it’s own good and there’s no benefit to your party to invest here.
I hope at election time you & your party are shown that convincing argument and you are gone.
Kitty, have you been in touch with Michael directly with your thoughts? He’s easy enough to email or find round Lichfield.
This is OUTRAGEOUS . This has failed under Fabricant’s watch. He is the CONSERVATIVE MP – working alongside a CONSERVATIVE council, and yet this failed because of a “flaw”?? How has he allowed this to happen?
How stupid does he think we are??
Why didn’t Mr Fabricant have greater visibility of the bid? Why didn’t he insist on ensuring the bid was error free? I’ll tell you why….it’s because he is a lazy MP who does the absolute bare minimum – and this perfectly demonstrates that.
Losing a bid is one thing, but losing a bid because of an error you made is simply unforgivable.
Fabricant needs to man-up, and accept responsibility for this failure. He’s the MP, and he had EVERY resource available to make sure the bid was water tight – but he failed to do so. Instead, all we get are tweets about his numerous foreign holidays, or pictures of bears.
Surely this is the last straw?
Unbelievable comments. One thing you notice with a lot of the successful bids is there constituency MP lobbying relentlessly to get there bid across the line. I must have missed the lobbying amongst all the moronic tweets and trolling.
When we go into round three of levelling up we need a MP who is going to work with the District Council and not blame them. We need a MP who is going to go out and fight for more for Lichfield, Burntwood and the Villages. An MP who is going to lobby and argue for the needs of our areas. An MP thats knows the needs of our areas actually are.
What we have at the moment is none of this, and going into the next round of levelling up we need a Champion to go fight our corner and our MP is defeated with no fire in his belly. Time to move on…
Totally agree with all these comments. Useless MP, useless Council. The Tories need to realise they are no longer safe here. This area has had enough of lazy incompetence and one broken promise after another. Things are already going quiet on the cinema front, we were promised a planning application before the end of last year and works starting. No planning application has been lodged yet and the only signs of anything happening is some stripping out of the Debenhams shop floor. I’ll await another update by Doug Pullen just before election time to say it will start before the end of this year and blah blah blah. Don’t believe a word they say.
As Joanne Grange points out other authorities have more than 1 leisure centre and still had a successful bid. In fact Sandwell (3 times as big as Lichfield) with 8 leisure centres is having one replaced at Haden Hill.
Just shows how dim the arguments that our MP makes are. Is he not aware you can look things up a click of a button theses days.
Terrible how he has just thrown the local Conservatives under the bus blaming the council and officers (who cannot defend themselves in public). Good line for Labour and the LDs. LDC cannot make a compliant bid under the Conservative administration.
Fabbo knows very well the bids have gone towards Conservative marginals in a futile attempt to prop up a government that is electorally frit in all areas. Don’t pretend otherwise. The bid was always dead at conception.
Mr Fabricant only ever offered half-hearted support for the Lichfield bid, and then stabbed it in the back by writing on his website, “The Levelling Up Fund to which the District Council has applied is meant for ex-industrial areas, former mining villages, and run-down seaside towns. It’s hard for Lichfield to present itself as one of these”
Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak’s constituency (not generally known as an ex-industrial area, former mining village or run-down seaside town) gets £19 million.
Fabricant must go.