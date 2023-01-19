Lichfield’s MP says he is “very disappointed” the city was rejected in a bid for Levelling Up money to pay for a new leisure centre.

It is the second time a bid by Lichfield District Council has failed to be accepted by the Government funding scheme.

The local authority had hoped to secure the money to build a long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at Stychbrook Park.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said “flaws” in the bid meant it had been ruled out early in the process.

“I am very disappointed that Lichfield was unsuccessful in obtaining levelling up funding for the replacement leisure centre and swimming pool. “I am told that flaws in the application meant it did not even reach the minister’s desk for consideration – it was ruled out as not meeting the required criteria by the civil service. Consequently, ministers did not even get to consider the bid. “As with the levelling up first round, ministers have offered to provide face to face training to council officers in how to make a successful bid and I hope this will be taken up this time. “Meanwhile, I understand the council are now considering other forms of funding.” Michael Fabricant

Other locations around the country were successful in obtaining funding for leisure centres.

