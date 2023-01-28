People are being asked to help shape the future of land earmarked for development in Lichfield city centre.

The Birmingham Road site – previously the location for the failed Friarsgate scheme – has seen proposals for a mixed use scheme featuring food and beverage, offices and housing drawn up.

Lichfield District Council has brought in urban design specialists Create Streets to engage with communities in a bid to draw on their knowledge of “designing places that are beautiful and sustainable while challenging poor quality development”.

Events have already taken place, including a survey and drop-in sessions, but a new feedback initiative is taking place where people can give their views on the city centre development in a dedicated room at Lichfield District Council’s headquarters at Frog Lane – with the responses helping to shape the design of the site.

David Milner, deputy director at Create Streets, said:

“We are delighted to be involved in helping with the design of new houses, apartments, business premises and new streets on the Birmingham Road site. “Considering how beautiful the centre of Lichfield is, there is a generational opportunity to match its rich character, make the city more beautiful and create a first impression of Lichfield, as you step off the train, that we are all proud of. “We believe that you, the residents who live in Lichfield and know it best, should play a fundamental part in this process and hope you will give your views at District Council House.” David Milner, Create Streets

District Council House is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. The room where views can be registered is on the right following access through the first set of sliding doors at the entrance to the building.