An open day is being held at development in Lichfield for people interested in shared ownership homes.

Bromford will welcome visitors at Friary Meadow on 4th February.

They will be able to view two and three bedroom properties at the Birmingham Road development.

The event will take place between 11am to 4pm and will offer tours of The Minster style home, priced at £107,000 with a 40% share value.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:

“We are delighted to be hosting this event at Friary Meadow. “This is an excellent development in a prime location and The Minster is a wonderful house type that would be ideal for first-time buyers and downsizers alike.” Catherine Jarrett, Bromford

For more information visit www.bromford.co.uk/friarymeadow, or call 0800 0916 514 or email sales@bromford.co.uk.