Reggae hits will be coming to the stage at the Lichfield Garrick this month.

The Absolute Reggae show will be on the city stage on 10th February.

A spokesperson said:

“This high energy show with a 10 piece band, includes a three piece horn section and four vocalists. “The Absolute Reggae show will have you singing along to great Reggae songs from Bob Marley, Aswad, John Holt, Pato Banton and UB40 to name a few.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £25 and can be booked online.