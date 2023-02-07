A number of shared ownership properties have been released for sale on a Lichfield development.

They are being offered up by Bromford on the Bower Park site off Claypit Lane.

Properties available include the two bedroom Garrick house and the three bedroom Stowe design.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of the high-quality shared ownership homes we have on offer in Lichfield. It is an excellent location, and we cannot wait the lift the lid on this next wave when they hit the market. “Shared ownership is a fantastic way to take your first steps onto the property ladder at affordable prices. Owning a percentage of your home, and paying a reduced rent on the remaining percentage, has opened up the property market in a way that allows everyone a chance to own a home of their own. “The properties we’re bringing to Bower Park are likely to be snapped up quickly, so we would urge anyone who is interested to get in touch to avoid missing out.” Catherine Jarrett, Bromford

Priority for the new homed will be given to applicants who have a connection to the area, including residents or employment in the area for two to five years, or a close relative who has lived in the district for at least three years.

For more information visit www.bromford.co.uk/bowerpark, call the sales team on 0800 0916 514 or email Sales@bromford.co.uk.