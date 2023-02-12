Councillors will hear more details about proposals to spend £10million on a new leisure centre in Lichfield at a meeting next week.

The facility is being proposed at Stychbrook Park as a long-term replacement for the Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

The future of the development had been thrown into doubt though after Lichfield District Council’s bid for Levelling Up funding was rejected for the second time.

But now plans have been drawn up for the council to stump up £10million for the new swimming pool and associated facilities.

Work has taken place with specialists ReCreation to develop the proposals based on another leisure centre currently being built in Essex.

A report from Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for leisure and parks, said the financial commitment had been made possible due to a “favourable financial settlement” from the Government.

“Approval to develop a new leisure centre requires confidence that both the initial capital costs and ongoing revenue costs of the centre can be met. “The council has worked closely with ReCreation to develop an understanding of the cost of building a leisure centre with the mix of facilities required on Stychbrook Park in Lichfield, based on an understanding of the site. “The proposal is to develop a centre identical to one visited in Rainham, Essex. “Careful financial planning and a favourable financial settlement in 2023/24 and 2024/25 has enabled the council to identify £10million of capital funding for the new centre, from a mixture of cash and internal borrowing.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Construction work began on the original facility in Essex in January 2022 and features a six-lane swimming pool, dance and spin studio and a 72-station fitness suite.

It is expected to open in June.

Cllr Smith’s report said that while replicating that site meant aspects such as a sports hall were not included, such facilities could be added further down the line.

“The council’s ambition, in proposing the modular approach to developing a new leisure centre, is for there to be an ability and flexibility to add to those facilities, with for example a sports hall and learner swimming pool, as further funding becomes available in the future.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The report will be discussed by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet on Tuesday (14th February).