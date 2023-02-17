An open day event is taking place for people to find out more about shared ownership properties at a Wigginton development.

The two bedroom properties at Arkall Farm, off Ashby Road, are being built by Morris Homes and are being offered by Bromford.

The Patterdale design home is available for £100,000 for a 40% share.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:

“We at Bromford are very excited that the shared ownership homes at Arkall Farm are now available to purchase. “This is an excellent development full of high-quality homes that would be ideal for a range of lifestyles, including first-time buyers, young professionals and growing families. “We expect to get a lot of interest so would suggest that anyone who is in search of a home in the Staffordshire area reach out to our sales advisors as soon as they can, so they can secure their perfect home in time.” Catherine Jarrett, Bromford

The event will take place between 11am and 4pm on 25th February.

For more information email sales@bromford.co.uk or visit www.bromford.co.uk/arkallfarm.