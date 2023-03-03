The move to de-select a Conservative councillor has been branded “a terrible decision” by one of her cabinet colleagues.

Cllr Liz Little was told she would not be able to stand as a Tory candidate in the May local elections in the Stonnall and Little Aston ward she currently represents.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for engagement, said the decision to remove her in favour of two male candidates was “not a good look”:

“I’m very sorry Liz has been de-selected. “She is a very good colleague on the cabinet at Lichfield District Council. “A terrible decision.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Due to the location of the ward, the decision to de-select Cllr Little was made by the Tamworth branch of the Conservative association.

She has since been suspended by the party locally after speaking out about the decision to replace her with “two men aged over 60”.