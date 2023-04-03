A band of travelling Lichfield supporters were not rewarded with a win in their relegated side’s final outing of the league season at Kenilworth.

The 57-21 final score flattered the home side as the Myrtle Greens battled hard throughout the 80 minutes.

It was Lichfield who struck first with a Tom Day try wide out, converted by Kai Lucas-Dumolo.

Kenilworth replied with a score by the winger and a rolling maul five metres out to make it 12-7.

The visitors hit back again as Dave Mott weaved past two defenders to score, but the home side went into the break 19-14 after their full back scored a converted try out wide.

The scoreline ran away from Lichfield in the second half as the hosts added another 12 points before Woody Pugh went over under the posts to bring the score back within ten.

But Kenilworth were not to be halted and they continued to tick over the scoreboard to seal a 57-21 victory.