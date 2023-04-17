A new phase of shared ownership properties have been released at a Lichfield development.

The two and three bedroom properties are available at Bower Park on Claypit Lane.

Among the homes on offer are The Stowe, which starts at £134,000 for a 40% share.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of the high-quality shared ownership homes we have on offer in Lichfield. It is an excellent location, and we cannot wait to lift the lid on this next wave when they hit the market. “Shared ownership is a fantastic way to take your first steps onto the property ladder at affordable prices. “Owning a percentage of your home, and paying a reduced rent on the remaining percentage, has opened up the property market in a way that allows everyone a chance to own a home of their own. “The properties we’re bringing to Bower Park are likely to be snapped up quickly, so we would urge anyone who is interested to get in touch to avoid missing out.” Catherine Jarrett, Bromford

For more information on the homes available at Bower Park, visit www.bromford.co.uk/bowerpark or email Sales@bromford.co.uk.