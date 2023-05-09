The new leader of the Labour group at Lichfield District Council says there will be no “political stitch-ups behind closed doors” after ruling out making a pact with another party.

The local authority has switched to no overall control after the local elections.

The Conservatives managed 23 seats, one short of the 24 required to have full control, leading to speculation Labour and the Lib Dems – with increased numbers of 17 and seven councillors respectively – could agree a pact which would give them the overall majority.

But Cllr Sue Woodward, who was installed as the new leader of the Labour group following the vote, said the focus was on delivering for residents rather than “ding-dong politics”.

She told Lichfield Live:

“Having been elected as my group’s leader on Saturday, I made it clear to my colleagues that I want us all to focus on getting the best outcomes for our residents and not political stitch-ups behind closed doors. “People have had enough of ding-dong politics and I want to cooperate with the majority group at the council as far as possible, as well as the Lib Dems, in focusing all our efforts on making the best possible decisions on behalf of our communities. “It’s time for grown-up politics now.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Woodward’s comments come after the Conservative group leader called for the three parties to take a more collaborative approach at the council for the good of local residents.

But Cllr Woodward said that not agreeing to any pact which would effectively remove the Tories from power did not mean she was giving them an easy ride.

“If anyone thinks that I’ve gone soft on the Conservatives, they can think again – I will challenge them every step of the way. “Over the 24 years that they have been in control, they have made many half-promises about supporting some of Labour’s local priorities which were not honoured. That cannot and will not be the case anymore. “They will have to get support from outside their group at council meetings.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Woodward has replaced her husband, Cllr Steve Norman, as leader of the Labour group after he opted not to seek to retain the role after the pair had won their seats in Chase Terrace.

Cllr Norman said he was supportive of the approach being taken by the party going forward.