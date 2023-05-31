An event in Lichfield will showcase the “future vision” for the city.
It is being organised by We Are Staffordshire was part of a series designed to showcase “exciting projects and success stories” from across the county.
Delegates at Lichfield Cathedral on 11th July will hear about placemaking and developments planned across the city.
A statement on the We Are Staffordshire website said:
“Perhaps best-known for its distinctive cathedral and many other historic buildings, Lichfield is a place of culture – and with the Lichfield city centre masterplan in place to shape the future growth for the city centre, there are promising major regeneration plans to enhance the quality of the city centre environment.”We Are Staffordshire
Speakers at the event will include Tom Shepherd from Michelin-starred restaurant Upstairs, Lichfield Cathedral’s executive director Simon Warburton, representatives from Three Spires owner Evolve Estates and Lichfield District Council, and Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce chief executive Henrietta Brealey.
For more details, visit the We Are Staffordshire website.
This is on a Tuesday starting at 9am and finishing at 11.30am. How on earth do they expect working people to attend?
Simon…the clue is in the word delegates. This is an event for leaders from the business and council world.
Why Birmingham chamber of commerce Lichfield isn’t Birmingham
@Simon, you are right, I don’t think they want normal working people at it, might come up with better ideas.
The new cinema, the artist impression of it they would have to demolished half the precinct to get it in.
Lichfield as got a lot of heritage, but on any maps/ leaflets, nothing shows park here for Cathedral, Samuel Johnson or Darwin House, then poor signage, which as been talked about but nothing done
Bert, people who work/are invested in the Lichfield District should be able to attend this too. I’m merely suggesting that a Tuesday morning may not be the best time for it.
This is a talking shop, total waste of time with more money down the drain, and lots of words – many consultations on future of Lichfield – literally zero outcome to date.