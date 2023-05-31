An event in Lichfield will showcase the “future vision” for the city.

It is being organised by We Are Staffordshire was part of a series designed to showcase “exciting projects and success stories” from across the county.

Delegates at Lichfield Cathedral on 11th July will hear about placemaking and developments planned across the city.

A statement on the We Are Staffordshire website said:

“Perhaps best-known for its distinctive cathedral and many other historic buildings, Lichfield is a place of culture – and with the Lichfield city centre masterplan in place to shape the future growth for the city centre, there are promising major regeneration plans to enhance the quality of the city centre environment.” We Are Staffordshire

Speakers at the event will include Tom Shepherd from Michelin-starred restaurant Upstairs, Lichfield Cathedral’s executive director Simon Warburton, representatives from Three Spires owner Evolve Estates and Lichfield District Council, and Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce chief executive Henrietta Brealey.

For more details, visit the We Are Staffordshire website.