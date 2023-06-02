A new initiative to support people with mental health issues and drug and alcohol use is being pioneered in Staffordshire.

The Integrated Co-occurring Needs ICoN pathway will bring together local authority, NHS, voluntary and community sectors.

Funded by Staffordshire County Council and the NHS, the initiative has been formed between Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust and Humankind to support people in the county.

Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, said:

“Mental health issues and drug or alcohol use often come hand in hand and there needs to be more focus on addressing the root cause of problems. “This new approach will see the focus shift to shaping their life goals, while still helping people and their wider friends and family to support them.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

This pathway has a dedicated team of professionals including, psychologists, mental health practitioners, and substance use coordinators who will use “phases of intervention” to offer support at the right time.

Dr Ross Crowther-Green, lead for mental health psychological Services for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Care Group, said:

“I believe the team integration of substance use and mental health workers will be a game changer in helping to meet the holistic needs of people more effectively and efficiently. “With these changes in service design and all of the passionate and talented staff who work directly and indirectly to support the ICoN pathway, I feel positive that we will see significant improvements in the outcomes for the people who use our services.” Dr Ross Crowther-Green

The ICoN pathway will support people for at least six months, coordinating any transitions into local services as well as offering a follow-up review.

Emma Cormack, service manager from Humankind said: