A sculpture raising awareness of the dangers of knife crime is coming to Lichfield.

The 27ft high Knife Angel is made of 100,000 seized blades collected by police across the country.

It will be installed on open space next to District Council House in Frog Lane between 1st and 31st July.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“The Knife Angel is visually extremely striking and thought-provoking. “Our aim is to prevent people from carrying knives through education, by explaining how lives can be destroyed and I hope many residents from across Lichfield District, neighbouring boroughs and districts throughout the Midlands will come and see it and help raise awareness.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

A series of educational and awareness events will also be held to mark the arrival of the Knife Angel, which was created by sculptor Alfie Bradley in 2018.

Chief Inspector Matthew Morgan said:

“We are committed to tackling knife crime in Staffordshire and supporting local initiatives like the Knife Angel. “The education and engagement activities organised encourage open and honest discussions about knife crime. We also need parents to speak to children about the issues, about their thoughts around it and explain the consequences of carrying a knife. “I would encourage residents of Lichfield and the surrounding area to come and see the Knife Angel, engage with officers and our partners and give a little time to reflect upon what they see and hear, in what is a really thought-provoking subject.” Chief Inspector Matthew Morgan

For more information about the Knife Angel, and how to sponsor its stay in Lichfield, visit the Lichfield District Council website.