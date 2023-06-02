Volunteers who support the work of Staffordshire Police have been thanked for their efforts.

Roles such as special constables and cadets were recognised as part of the national Volunteers’ Week.

The force said that between January and May, volunteers gave more than 13,750 hours of their spare time to support local policing efforts.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison said:

“Our volunteers are incredible. They give up their free time to volunteer alongside our police officers and police staff on a daily basis, helping us as a force build better relationships with our local communities. “The support, ideas and commitment they give to the force is invaluable and I want to take this opportunity on behalf the force and my colleagues to say thank you to our volunteers.” “I also want to take this opportunity to thank our volunteer’s friends and family, who support them in supporting us.” Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison, Staffordshire Police

For details on volunteering opportunities visit careers.staffordshire.police.uk/volunteers.