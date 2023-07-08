Lichfield Cathedral will be the setting for a performance by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

They will play work by Hector Berlioz and Jean Sibelius on 15th July.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Festival said:

“A French first half opens with the Overture from Béatrice et Bénédict, followed by Berlioz’s much-loved song cycle Les nuits d’été, sung by British rising star mezzo soprano Polly Leech. “The second half of the concert is themed around swans, beginning with Sibelius’s sumptuous tone poem, The Swan at Tuonela, and closing with his Symphony No. 5 in E flat major, said to have been inspired by a flock of the birds overhead.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets start at £16 and booking details are available online.