Business in Staffordshire are being urged to join an initiative aiming to help tackle cyber crime.

The Cyber Champion scheme is led by Staffordshire Police and offers training in areas such as identifying and avoiding phishing emails and online scams.

The course itself is currently free and involves a four-hour training session.

Alex Burnham, who leads on the course, said:

“What is great about this course is that it is specifically designed for users, so attendees do not need any IT knowledge prior to coming along to the training. “I would encourage all businesses to get on board with the initiative to raise awareness to cyber criminality and help strengthen cyber security throughout the workplace.” Alex Burnham

For more information on how to get involved email CyberCrimeUnit@staffordshire.police.uk.