Plans to restore and convert a building in Fazeley into residential accommodation have been approved.

The development will see Bonehill Mill on Lichfield Street converted into 13 apartments and a single house.

Alterations will also be made to other buildings on the site to create new homes.

A planning statement said the work would breathe new life into the Grade II Listed structure which was damaged by a blaze in 2010.

“The mill has been subject to considerable fire damage and is currently without its roof and most of its internal features and floors. “The existing mill wheel remains in situ as is proposed for retention as part of the conversion works.” Planning statement

