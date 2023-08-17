An appeal has been launched after the body of a dog was found dumped in a Lichfield lay-by.

The corpse of the male bulldog was picked up by dog wardens on Grange Lane on 9th August.

The animal was in what the RSPCA described as “a very poor condition” and was riddled with flies and maggots, while the bones of his ribs, hips and spine were all visible.

Vets said there were no signs the dog had suffered any trauma injuries, such as being hit by a car, leading them to believe it had died due to neglect.

RSPCA inspector Caroline Richardson said:

“This poor dog was really skinny and it looks like he has been neglected very badly and then dumped in this layby. “We don’t think he will have been there for that long as the staff at the vets where he was taken drove past that morning and he wasn’t there. “It is quite a busy route so he would have been spotted if he had been there for a lengthy period. Also if he’d been hit by a vehicle it’s highly likely he would have been taken to the vets with it being close by. “We are appealing for anyone who has any information as to how this dog came to be in this location. There may be someone who lives nearby with CCTV cameras on their property that might capture the location or there may be someone out there who knows who owned a dog like this.” Caroline Richardson, RSPCA

The brindle-coloured dog was not microchipped and he was not wearing a collar when he was found early in the afternoon.

Anyone with any information is asked to ring the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.