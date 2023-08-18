Final preparations are underway for the 11th Lichfield Food Festival.

The three day event will run from 27th to 29th August and feature live cookery displays from stars The Great British Bake Off, MasterChef and the city’s Michelin Star chef Tom Shepherd.

Since its inception, the event has grown to include a range of activities and traders offering tasty treats and delicious drinks.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichﬁeld District Council, said:

“Over the past decade the Lichﬁeld Food Festival has become one of the premier events of its kind in the UK. “Drawing tens of thousands of people each summer, the festival helps boost both the city’s proﬁle and the local economy. “With so many food stalls, cookery demonstrations and entertainment there is something for all ages and I am very much looking forward to this year’s festival over the August Bank Holiday weekend.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The event will feature more than 300 traders from across the UK, with local businesses also set to be boosted by the increased footfall into the city centre.

Leanne Jones, from the Duke of York pub, said:

“We love the annual Lichﬁeld Food Festival – it brings such joy and vibrance to the city and it’s great to see it bustling full of people from all over the country. “It’s such a good opportunity for businesses to take advantage of the extra footfall and promote their businesses and to encourage potential customers to visit Lichﬁeld again. “The weekend itself for our business is brilliant and we love being involved, as well as obviously getting the opportunity to try a whole array of food offerings.” Leanne Jones, Duke of York

For more details on the event visit lichfieldfoodfestival.co.uk.