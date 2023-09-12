Board appointments to a company run by Lichfield District Council should be discussed by a wider group of members, the Labour group leader has said.

The Local Authority Trading Company (LATCO) was set up by the local authority to “enable transformation and new business opportunities”.

A proposal to appoint Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, as a director of Lichfield West Midlands Traded Services Ltd had been approved by Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects.

But that decision has now been called in for discussion by the council’s overview and scrutiny committee by Labour group leader, Cllr Sue Woodward.

She said:

“There had been no previous discussion about this decision so it came completely out of the blue. “I’ve had apologies since but the fact remains that in a no overall control council we shouldn’t just be doing business as was usual prior to the May elections. “There are alternative options which need to be discussed and, with more and more Lichfield District Council business being undertaken by the LATCO, it’s important that these options are discussed publicly by a wider group of councillors.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

A number of council services are currently run through Lichfield West Midlands Traded Services Ltd, including disabled facilities grants, the operation of leisure centres and corporate property and catering services.

The decision to appoint Cllr Farrell as a board member will be discussed by the overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday (14th September).