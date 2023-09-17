A housing provider says it has just one property left at a development in Lichfield.

The Friary style property is being offered as a shared ownership by Bromford at the Friary Meadow development on the Birmingham Road.

The two bedroom home is priced from £114,000 for a 40% share.

Bromford is offering anyone who reserves it before 30th September£750 towards white goods, legal fees, furniture or the cost off the home.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:

“We are delighted with the success of the great homes at Friary Meadow, which is in a superb location with a strong community feel, and those who snap up the final home will be incredibly lucky to do so. “We would strongly urge anybody searching for a new Lichfield home to get in touch with our friendly sales team as soon as possible to avoid missing out on a great home.” Catherine Jarrett, Bromford

For more information visit www.bromford.co.uk/friarymeadow.