MPs have been urged to remember that HS2 will continue through Lichfield and the surrounding area rather than terminating in Birmingham.

The point was raised by Conservative MP Michael Fabricant after a number of members had spoken of the phase one route of the controversial high speed rail scheme.

It comes after questions were raised over whether the project will be completed in full.

The Lichfield MP told Transport Minister Richard Holden:

“May I remind the House, journalists, and the chairman of the Transport Committee that the area under discussion which is beyond phase one does not end in Birmingham – it goes north of Birmingham and then joins the West Coast Main Line at Handsacre, just by Lichfield. “If HS2 is abandoned at that point, high-speed trains can still run down from Manchester on the existing West Coast Main Line and join the high-speed line at Handsacre. “Does that not make good economic sense? Will the Minister please pass that on to the Treasury?” Michael Fabricant

The Minister replied

“That is exactly what would happen in that scenario – I will pass on the point he makes to the Treasury.” Richard Holden

Doubts have been raised over whether or not the next phase of the HS2 project towards Manchester will go ahead amid spiralling costs.

Lichfield’s MP said it made sense for the controversial line to hit the buffers at this stage.

“By stopping any further work on HS2 at the end of phase one – at Handsacre and not Birmingham – it will save the country tens of billions of pounds. “High speed trains could run down from Manchester at 140mph or more, speeding up to 180mph when the dedicated HS2 line is reached – that would make good economic sense given that rail usage is now reduced with more people working from home. “If this plan is adopted, residents in the Ridwares and Abbots Bromley in the Lichfield constituency will not have to feel the pain that those living around Lichfield have had to suffer. “I know there is strong debate on this subject in cabinet, but I am told a final decision will have to be made in advance of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement on 22nd November.” Michael Fabricant