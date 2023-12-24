People taking part in a special edition of Chasewater Parkrun have joined a bid to set an unofficial world record.

Participants were invited to dress up as Die Hard character in a bid to get the most John McClane characters completing a 5km run.

A total of 85 donned their white vests – with some even turning up with a replica of Nakatomi Plaza where the hit film is set.

A spokesperson said:

“We’re still delighted by how successful the Die Hard-themed run was. “I think it’s safe to say we’ve set an unofficial world record – it will be submitted in the next few days. “We also had 14 people taking part in the first ever Parkrun with 290 overall walking and jogging their way around Chasewater.” Parkrun Chasewater spokesperson