Controversial plans to build a new padel tennis facility in Beacon Park have been withdrawn.

Lichfield District Council had put forward the proposals for land alongside the Shaw Lane car park.

But the scheme drew criticism over the suitability of the location with councillors and a local residents’ group voicing their opposition.

However, the council’s planning website has now confirmed the application for the project has been withdrawn.

Had it gone ahead, the scheme would have featured floodlit courts and associated buildings.

But the move drew criticism from Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association.

Before the application was withdrawn, a spokesperson said:

“We support the idea of the padel courts, but not in the proposed location. “Currently there is a very serious street parking issue on the Swinfen Broun housing estate and neighbouring highways. This is causing considerable disruption to residents and BSARA is again discussing this very difficult issue with councillors and highway officers. “The Staffordshire County Council report stating that the Shaw Lane car park has capacity is disputed – and with the recent changes to car parking and charges in Lichfield city centre, it has been observed that this car park is now at full capacity more often than in the past.”

Councillors had also questioned the location of the proposed facility, urging the local authority to “listen carefully” to the views of residents.

Details have not yet been revealed on where an alternative location for the padel tennis courts might be.