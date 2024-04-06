HS2 has corrected a recently released document after incorrectly telling people a bridge would be built over the A38 in Lichfield.

While the original plans for the controversial high speed rail line did suggest such a move, the proposals were updated early in the design stage to allow the tracks to pass under the existing road instead.

But in the Spring 2024 document released to highlight works due to take place in Staffordshire, HS2 referenced “building a bridge to take HS2 over the A38”.

Among those to contact the company for clarification was Sir Michael Fabricant. The Lichfield MP said:

“It is simple but major errors such as these that cause unnecessary alarm not just in Lichfield, but elsewhere in the country. “I am relieved the progress of HS2 northwards has been cancelled. “Meanwhile, I am continuing to fight for constituents who have had land and property taken off them for the now cancelled Phase 2a part of HS2, but have not hand it returned to them or – in some cases – even been paid for it.” Sir Michael Fabricant

The A38 exit slip road at Streethay currently remains closed as work continues to open up the route beneath the carriageway for the HS2 line.