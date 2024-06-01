A new bus service linking Lichfield and Fradley will begin next week.

Select Bus Services will operate the number 33 from Monday (3rd June) following a partnership with Staffordshire County Council.

The route will serve roads including St Stephen’s Way, Allen Way, Violet Walk, Tye Road and Wood End Lane.

Buses will run every 30 minutes in the daytime from Monday to Friday and every hour on Saturdays.

Keith Myatt, head of business development at Chaserider Buses and Select Bus Services, said:

“This is a great time for us to be moving up a gear and deliver this brand new bus service for Fradley, Fradley South and Lichfield, making bus travel simpler and easy to use for many more people. “We are committed to continue providing a regular, reliable and robust network of local bus services for the communities we serve – we look forward to seeing people on board very soon.” Keith Myatt

The service will also benefit from the Government’s £2 maximum single fare.

For more details on the full route, visit www.selectbus.com.

Meanwhile, residents in Handsacre, Armitage, Hill Ridware and Abbots Bromley will also be able to use an extended 63 service between Cannock and Uttoxeter from 10th June.

The Chaserider route will operate hourly in the daytime from Monday to Saturday.