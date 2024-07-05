Lichfield’s outgoing MP says his defeat was disappointing but not unexpected.

Sir Michael Fabricant had held the seat for the Conservatives since it was created in 1997.

But a Labour MP will now represent the constituency after Dave Robertson overcame a 23,000-vote majority.

The result means Sir Michael’s 32-year Parliamentary career is over, having held the Mid-Staffordshire seat in 1992 before the creation of the Lichfield constituency five years later.

Despite his lengthy run in Westminster, the outgoing Conservative MP said the defeat had not come as a shock.

“I’m obviously disappointed, but I suspected it might happen. “Firstly, there was a huge national swing which worked against Conservative candidates. “Locally, I had a problem with a lot of my literature not getting distributed – about 50% we think didn’t actually get out to the electorate – which I thought was probably a factor. “There was also some tactical voting, but that’s fair enough. The Lib Dem vote collapsed and Reform didn’t help either.” Sir Michael Fabricant

Sir Michael said factors such as the financial impact of the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine had meant governments in power all across Europe were proving unpopular at the polls.

But he said his own party also needed to look closer to home for some of the reasons why it had struggled in the General Election.

“The Conservative party hasn’t helped itself by constantly fighting amongst itself over the last few years – and a succession of Prime Ministers didn’t inspire confidence with the electorate. “I like to think it’s not a personal referendum on my performance as an MP but rather the failure of the last few years of the Conservative Government.” Sir Michael Fabricant

Sir Michael said he wished his replacement at Westminster well.

“Dave Robertson is a decent guy and I’m sure he’ll do his best to represent Lichfield, Burntwood and the surrounding villages. “Because I want him to do well for the people of the constituency who have elected me over all of these years I do wish him well.” Sir Michael Fabricant