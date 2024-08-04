CHASETOWN kicked off their season with a 2-1 victory at OJM in the FA Cup.

The Extra Preliminary Round tie was the first ever appearance the hosts have made in the competition.

But The Scholars ruined the home side’s big day as goals from Luke Yates and George Cater set up a home tie with Ashby Ivanhoe.

Mark Swann’s men made a promising start as they took the lead in the seventh minute when Lewi Burnside delivered a neat cross and Yates finished beyond home keeper Tom Clapp.

The Scholars almost doubled their advantage shortly afterwards when Kieron Fenton’s header was kept out.

OJM went in search of a leveller and Chasetown had goalkeeper Curtis Pond to thank as he made a fingertip save to keep his side in front.

The home side saw their numbers reduced in the 37th minute when Adam Keogh was sent off.

But OJM did pull things level shortly after half time when Michael Nelson netted his side’s first ever FA Cup goal.

Their hopes of an upset were dashed though when Yates turned provider to cross for Cater who headed home from six yards out.

Any hopes OJM had of finding another equaliser were ended when they finished the game with nine men after former Scholars man Nemehia Zazi was sent off late on.

Chasetown will now switch their attention to their league season as the campaign begins with a trip to Clitheroe on 10th August.