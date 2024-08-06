AUDIENCES in Lichfield will get the chance to enjoy the sounds of a group for the first time at a concert in the city.

The Lydia Rae Quartet will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 8th September.

Having played across Europe with various big bands, the performer will be joined by pianist Juliane Deil drummer Reece Downton and double bass player Thomas Marsh for her group’s debut concert.

A spokesperson for the city centre venue said:

“With an undeniably captivating voice described as liquid gold, Lydia brings a welcomed twist to some very popular tunes from the Great American Songbook and the golden age of musical theatre, as well as some original compositions. “Lydia has performed all over the country and even as far as Amsterdam, Barcelona and Dublin, and has recently graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.”

Tickets are available from thehubstmarys.co.uk.