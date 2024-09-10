A MOUNTAIN climber has returning to peak condition after undergoing specialist surgery at a local hospital.

Richard Johnson had feared he would have to give up his hobby of more than 60 years after beginning to experience severe knee pain during a winter climb.

But he has returned to scaling the heights after undergoing an operation at Spire Little Aston Hospital which saw him receive Mako robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery.

And just seven months later, Richard has been back climbing the Italian Dolomites.

He said:

“I’ve been a regular visitor to the Dolomites since 2002 to rock climb and ascend to the summits.“ “Just a few months ago, I couldn’t walk a mile without pain. Now, I’m back to cycling, rock climbing and now even mountain climbing. “This surgery has truly been life changing. The Mako knee replacement has given me my life back.”

James Arbuthnot, consultant orthopaedic and trauma surgeon at Spire Little Aston Hospital, said:

“Richard’s recovery has been phenomenal – seeing him return to his active lifestyle so quickly is a testament to Richard’s determination and the benefits of the Mako robotic-assisted knee replacement. “It’s fantastic to know that this procedure has significantly improved his quality of life.”