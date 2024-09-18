A NEW report has rated Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service as ‘outstanding’ at responding to major incidents.

The review by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) comes after an inspection earlier this year.

The service was graded across 11 areas, with inspectors praising progress since their last report.

Particular areas of praise were around work with other agencies on major incidents and the falls response initiative aiming to help people back up where they do not need medical treatment in hospital.

Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber said:

“We are very pleased to receive such a positive report and to receive an outstanding grading for our response to major incidents is fantastic. “Our staff work tirelessly to work towards our vision of making Staffordshire the safest place to be, and to see that hard work recognised in this report is very encouraging.



“It is important to us that the inspectorate stated that we are good at promoting the right values and culture, this is really key to us as our people sit at the heart of our organisation and everything we do. “It will also be welcome news to our communities that the report states we represent value for money for the public.”

The full inspection report can be viewed online.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“I am delighted that the improvements I have seen in Staffordshire Fire and Rescue through my regular performance monitoring have been recognised by His Majesty’s inspectorate. “Performing at this high standard is down to the hard work and dedication of our firefighters, staff and senior leaders. “A key priority in my refreshed Fire and Rescue Plan is for the service to use its expertise to support other areas of demand, such as health, so it is particularly pleasing to see the falls trial highlighted as best practice. “The report is a significant step forward by the service. I will continue to monitor their performance on behalf of our communities to ensure this momentum is maintained.”