A JACK Langston goal was enough to secure victory against Bromsgrove Sporting and send Chasetown into the next round of the FA Trophy.

The Scholars took control in the early stages and went close when Max Chimenes’ powerful header landed on the roof of the net.

The hosts continued to press, with an impressive passing move leading to a volley from Danny O’Callaghan which Bromsgrove goalkeeper Charlie Price kept out.

Langston then went close with a shot just wide.

Bromsgrove responded with a counter-attack that called Chasetown keeper Curtis Pond into action as he denied Charlie Wragg from close range.

The visitors nearly found a breakthrough when Harry Crook’s audacious chip drifted just over the bar.

Kieron Fenton had an early second half chance for Chasetown with a speculative shot from distance, but it flew well over the bar.

Bromsgrove were then awarded a penalty after a clumsy challenge on Dylan Thomas. Wragg stepped up to take the spot kick, but Pond came to The Scholars’ rescue with a vital save.

Chasetown went ahead when Langston received the ball just outside the box and fired home a powerful effort.

The goalscorer almost doubled his tally minutes later with another long-range strike that went narrowly over.

At the other end, Pond continued his heroics with a fingertip save to deny Kieron Cook as Bromsgrove pushed for an equaliser.

In the dying moments, The Scholars were awarded a penalty, but Thompson’s effort drifted wide of the post – but it would not prove costly as the hosts held on to book their place in the next round.