LOCAL residents are being helped to make sure they have access to support they are eligible for.

Dave Robertson MP and Citizens Advice South East Staffordshire (CASES) have come together to highlight the service on offer.

The charity will attend community events to reach as many people as possible, undertake welfare benefits checks and help people with completing applications.

The Lichfield MP said he was keen for local residents to get in touch with CASES or book an appointment with him to make sure they were not missing out on support.

“For almost everybody we have spoken to about the changes to Winter Fuel Allowance, we have been able to find some form of support they have not accessed. “We want to make sure that everyone gets the support that they are entitled to – and I’m happy to partner with CASES to make sure this happens.”

Sandra Cooper, chief executive of CASES, said:

“We welcome the opportunity to engage with residents at a time when energy costs are rising. We can assist them to receive all of the support they are entitled to and safeguard their utility supplies.”

People can book an appointment with Mr Robertson by emailing dave.robertson.mp@parliament.uk or with CASES by calling 0808 278 7977or emailing contact_us@casestaffs.org.uk.