THE owner of an independent Lichfield food business will be sharing the secrets of her success in a new cookbook.

Alison Ranwell, of Mangia Mangia, will release Appetito on 1st November.

The book draws on her experience of Italian cuisine after 20 years of living in the country before her return to the UK.

She said:

“We fell head over heels for Lichfield and moved here in 2017 from Italy. “I went on to set up Mangia Mangia delivering my mother-in-law’s lasagne towards the end of lockdown.”

Mangia Mangia – meaning eat up, eat up – now offers up a range of dishes online or via the regular Producers’ Market and other events in Lichfield.

Alison said:

“We very proudly source local and support small and encourage support for Lichfield’s independent food scene. “I believe the passion and creativity of small businesses such as ours brings wealth and diversity to the city.”

Appetito features favourites among Alison’s family and customers, including Tyrolean Dumplings and Mussels Maranara.

A spokesperson for the book’s publisher Meze Publishing said:

“With a curious, seasonal and wholeheartedly Italian ethos, Appetito makes best use of regional ingredients and encourages home cooks to explore their local shores, woodland, and markets for the freshest and ripest produce. “To end the evening, the book’s concluding dolci – desserts – chapter, offers a delicious selection of traditional and festive treats, including a quartet of tiramisu, from Limoncello, Strawberry and Amaretti to a classic Tiramisu Trevigiano.”

The hardback book is £27 and can be purchased from www.mezepublishing.co.uk as well as book retailers including Waterstones and Amazon.