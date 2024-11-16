CHASETOWN suffered penalty heartache as they crashed out in the second round of the FA Trophy at Alvechurch.

In a fiercely contested match, the opening minutes saw Danny Glover nearly break the deadlock when he fired just wide from outside the box.

Shortly afterwards, Kieran Fenton had a golden opportunity when his header from a corner rattled the post. The rebound fell back to him, but he struggled to regain his footing and convert the chance.

Chasetown continued to press and had a chance to go ahead when Joey Butlin was brought down in the box. Danny O’Callaghan stepped up to take the spot-kick, but his attempt was brilliantly saved by Ronnie Hollingshead.

Alvechurch then had their opportunity to go in front, but Curtis Pond made a fantastic save to deny them.

The second half saw both sides probe without carving out many clear-cut chances as the game ended scoreless and went to a penalty shootout.

Kris Taylor saw the opening spot kick saved to put Chasetown on the back foot – and Alvechurch managed to find the net with all five of their penalties to knock out The Scholars.